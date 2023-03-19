Home Health Jens Spahn meets trainees
Health

Jens Spahn meets trainees

The Federal Ministry of Health is currently training 37 young people: to become administrative clerks, clerks for office management or IT specialists. The Bonn trainees had the opportunity to meet Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn and ask him questions.

The trainees asked many questions about current or recently completed legislative procedures, such as the Appointment Service and Pensions Act. But they also wanted to know how long a working day is for the health minister. He doesn’t have fixed times, but his working day usually starts at 7:30 in the morning and ends late in the evening, was his answer.

