Joan Collins’ Struggle with a Trapped Nerve and Road to Recovery

Joan Collins was unable to move for two months after suffering a trapped nerve last year. The 90-year-old actress had to be flown to hospital after seriously injuring her back and having a trapped nerve in her leg, and has now revealed she ‘couldn’t function’ for weeks.

In an interview with Platinum magazine, Collins shared that her exercise regime has changed a lot over the years. She was very active as a child and continued to be active in her younger years, dancing all night for hours and working out in the gym and doing Pilates. However, as she has gotten older, she has had to reduce the stress on her body.

Last year, Collins had a serious back problem which left her unable to function for about two months. With the help of physiotherapy, she was able to make a full recovery. Although she doesn’t enjoy working out much these days, she still tries to do something three times a week and regular stretches to maintain her stability.

Collins admitted, “I have to admit I don’t enjoy exercise, but I try to do it three times a week. I work with a physical therapist on Zoom and sometimes she comes to see me at home. On days I don’t exercise with it, I try to do 10 minutes of stretching on the floor and balance on one foot and then the other, which I think is very important for stability.”

Fortunately, the former ‘Dynasty’ star has made a full recovery and is now able to continue with her regular routine.