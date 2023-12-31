The Dutch bought fireworks for 105 million euros

Theme image

The Dutch have purchased decorative fireworks worth around 105 million euros this year, estimates the Interest Association Pyrotechnics Netherlands (BPN). That is 5 million less than last year, when the industry had a record turnover of 110 million euros. Sales in Belgium to Dutch people amount to around 5 to 10 million euros, estimates Leo Groeneveld, the chairman of the trade association for fireworks importers and wholesalers.

Last year’s record sales were considered an outlier. In the two previous corona years, there was a national fireworks ban, after which people spent more money on fireworks once they were allowed again. “But the enthusiasm is as great as ever,” says Groeneveld. “This is unimaginable.”

Because turnover may be smaller this year, more fireworks have been purchased, Groeneveld explains. The decline in turnover is because fewer children’s fireworks were sold than normal due to the bad weather. Decorative fireworks actually sold more.

He also sees this reflected in increased online sales, which amounted to around 50 million euros this year. In addition, the Dutch have purchased considerably more fireworks in Germany, for around 30 million euros this year compared to 20 million in the past. “German fireworks shops close to the border are completely empty,” says Groeneveld. Sales in Belgium to Dutch people therefore amount to around 5 to 10 million euros, he estimates.

Saturday is the last day that fireworks can be sold. Fireworks may only be lit on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve, between 6:00 PM and 2:00 AM.