Toby Alderweireld brings in a watchdog after a burglary attempt: “Welcome Darco”

The Alderweireld family is one member richer. No, Toby and his wife Shani are not expecting a third child, but they did welcome a four-legged friend. But anyone who thinks that the puppy’s name, Darco, refers to ex-Antwerp player Darko Pivaljevic, is wrong.

“We are going to get a dog, among other things. And not a little one. A Doberman. They don’t like to encounter them in the dark.” Toby Alderweireld made this promise during an interview with this newspaper, after a burglary attempt had previously been discovered at his home. When reminded that Mark van Bommel named his dog Zlatan, after Zlatan Ibrahimovic, he replied: “An opponent I was afraid of: that’s not a bad idea. I still have a few weeks to think about a name.”

In the meantime, Alderweireld has fulfilled his promise and has found a name: Darco. A nod to ex-Antwerp player Darko Pivaljevic, several of his followers believe. But it’s not right, says Alderweireld. He does not reveal where the name comes from.

