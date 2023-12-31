Young motorcyclist lost his life in a traffic accident in Yopal – news

The Casanare Section of the Prosecutor’s Offices reached historic figures in the fight against the crimes that most affect the population of this department in eastern Colombia, between the years 2020 and 2023.

In this way, for example, the rate of resolved homicides went from 46% to 70% at the end of this period.

Another important achievement has to do with one of the crimes that most affects the coexistence of homes: domestic violence. In this sense, cases resolved went from 24% in 2020 to 95% in 2024.

The Section also produced important results in the fight against organized crime, impacting criminal gangs dedicated to drug trafficking and kidnapping.

Los Berlin criminal group, dedicated to drug trafficking, dismantled (2021)

This criminal group called Los Berlin, made up of eight men and two women, all of Venezuelan nationality, was dedicated to the distribution and marketing of narcotics in the municipalities of Yopal, Paz de Ariporo, Maní and the town of La Chaparrera, among others.

It was dismantled thanks to the investigations of the CTI Casanare in coordination with the National Police, where it was possible to reveal its way of operating, the different channels they had to distribute the hallucinogens and discover that a good part of its clientele were boys, girls and young people from the most vulnerable sectors of the capital of Casanare who frequented sports centers and parks.

Currently the judicial process against these people is in the oral trial stage and at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office they are currently being detained preventively in jail.

Blow to the heart of Los de la Décima (2022 -2023)

In this case, the investigations began in 2022 and ended this year. One of the largest criminal organizations dedicated to drug trafficking, called Los de la Décima, was infiltrated with undercover personnel. In addition, telephone interceptions were made that allowed each of their movements to be known in detail.

The prosecutor assigned to this case charged five women and eight men with the crimes of conspiracy to commit aggravated crimes, trafficking, manufacturing or possession of narcotics. The compelling material evidence that he collected allowed a judge with a guarantee control function to dictate security measures to all of them in the prison establishment.

Currently, 11 of them accepted their responsibility in the commission of said crimes and entered into pre-agreements with the Prosecutor’s Office and will be sentenced to sentences ranging between 6 and 8 years in prison. The others remain in court.

Hard blow against kidnappers (2023)

The figures for the current period are overwhelming:

7 cases of kidnapping were received, of which 6 were resolved, for a percentage of 85%.

During this year, a hard blow was dealt to the kidnappers of the mother of the mayor of the municipality of Villanueva (Casanare), kidnapped on July 11.

Thanks to the quick reaction of the CTI and the Gaula of the Army and the National Police, the woman’s whereabouts were found. In the operation, the man who was transporting her in a vehicle owned by the victim was captured.

From the investigations carried out by the prosecutor assigned to this case, it emerged that several people were responsible, and for this reason three other people were captured, among them the woman who was in charge of caring for the kidnapped woman in her home.

Given the forcefulness of the material evidence collected and presented by the Prosecutor’s Office, Jhon Arley Arias reached a preliminary agreement with the prosecuting entity and today the ruling against him is pending, which sentences him to 14 years in prison.

In relation to Yeison Arquímedes Plata, who was captured on September 11, and who is deprived of his liberty in a prison, he is advancing a preliminary agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office and is pending verification by the Monterrey Circuit Court.

As for Carlos Alonso Gómez and Sonia Torres, they are under a prison security measure. The corresponding indictment has already been filed and the indictment hearing is pending in a court in Monterrey (Casanare).

