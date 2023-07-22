Decades-Long Mystery: Arrest Made in Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Case

Serial Killer Suspect Arrested in Long Island’s Gilgo Beach Murders

In a shocking turn of events, a 59-year-old local architect, Rex Heuermann, has been arrested in connection with the infamous Gilgo Beach murders that occurred on Long Island’s South Shore. The murders, also known as the “Gilgo Four,” involved the deaths of four women, Melissa Barthelemy, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Amber Lynn Costello, and Megan Waterman, whose bodies were found wrapped in burlap camouflage near Ocean Parkway in Gilgo Beach in December 2010.

The case gained widespread attention, especially after the disappearance of Shannan Gilbert in May 2010. During the search for Gilbert, police discovered the bodies of the four women, pointing to the work of a serial killer. More remains were found in the following months, and Gilbert’s body was eventually found in December 2011.

Despite the passage of almost a decade with no significant updates from the police, the story of the Gilgo Beach murders remained in the public eye. A bestselling non-fiction book titled “Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery” by Robert Kolker delved into the case, shedding light on the victims and their families. The book was subsequently turned into a Netflix movie starring Amy Ryan as Shannan Gilbert’s mother.

The increased public awareness generated by the book, movie, and other true-crime documentaries and reports potentially put pressure on investigators to make progress in the case. That pressure seemed to have had an impact, as in February 2022, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison formed a multi-agency task force, including state police and the FBI, to reinvestigate the murders.

The recent arrest of Rex Heuermann was a breakthrough for the task force. According to prosecutors, Heuermann’s disposable email account was linked to over 200 online searches related to serial killers and the Gilgo Beach murders between March 2022 and June 2023. He also extensively viewed images of the victims and their families, as well as articles about the task force investigating him.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the murders of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, and Amber Lynn Costello, and he is also suspected of killing Maureen Brainard-Barnes. The arrest has come as a shock to many, including author Robert Kolker, who extensively covered the case. Kolker emphasized that the arrest was a significant development after 12 years of no promising leads or suspects.

The Gilgo Beach murders shed light on the overlooked disappearances of women, particularly sex workers, prior to 2010. Serial killers often target such victims due to the perception that their deaths will receive less attention and investigation. Kolker stated that the tragedy prompted a positive change in how society treats these cases.

Although the media attention surrounding the Gilgo Beach murders did not lead to a resolution for over a decade, the recent arrest of Rex Heuermann brings hope for justice for the victims and their families. The police investigation faced setbacks due to a major corruption scandal within the Suffolk County Police, but with new leadership and interagency collaboration, significant progress has finally been made. The arrest serves as a reminder that no case should be forgotten, and every victim deserves justice.