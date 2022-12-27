Vocational education will welcome a series of major reforms. The Ministry of Education supports provinces to formulate vocational education and college entrance examination plans according to local conditions.Fly into the homes of ordinary people

The Ministry of Education held a press conference today to introduce the “Opinions on Deepening the Reform of Modern Vocational Education System Construction” issued by the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the State Council. Chen Ziji, director of the Vocational Education and Adult Education Department of the Ministry of Education, introduced that it is necessary to establish an examination and enrollment system that conforms to the laws of vocational education and the growth of skilled talents, and support provinces in formulating vocational education college entrance examination plans according to local conditions. The “Opinions” put forward a series of major measures for the reform of vocational education in the new stage, which can be summarized as “one body, two wings, and five key points”.

According to reports, “integration”, that is, to explore a new model for the construction of a provincial modern vocational education system, is the base of the reform. Specifically, it is necessary to focus on the national regional development plan and major strategies, select provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) that have urgent needs, conditions, and willingness to explore reforms, and make breakthroughs in reforms such as the integration of production and education, and the integration of vocational education and general education. Breakthroughs in the reform drive high-quality development on the surface, form a batch of new experiences and paradigms that can be replicated and promoted, and optimize the institutional environment and ecology that are conducive to the development of vocational education.

The “two wings”, that is, the city-level industry-education alliance and the industry-industry-education integration community, are the carriers of reform. On the one hand, support the provincial people’s government to build an industry-education consortium with the functions of talent training, innovation and entrepreneurship, and promote the high-quality development of the industrial economy based on the industrial park, and establish a multi-participating director of the government, enterprises, schools, and scientific research institutions It implements substantive operations, gathers elements such as capital, technology, talents, and policies, and effectively promotes the in-depth participation of various subjects in vocational education. On the other hand, give priority to the selection of key industries and key areas, support leading enterprises, high-level universities and vocational schools to take the lead in establishing a cross-regional industry-education integration community with the participation of schools, scientific research institutions, upstream and downstream enterprises, etc., to gather industry-education resources and carry out Entrust training, order training and apprenticeship training, carry out pre-job training, job training and continuing education for industry employees, build a technology innovation center, and provide stable human resources and technical support for the industry.

“Five key points”, that is, five key tasks designed around the self-reliance and self-improvement of vocational education.

The first is to improve the key school-running capabilities of vocational schools. Focusing on the urgently needed professional fields of modern manufacturing, modern service industry, and modern agriculture, a group of national vocational education core capacity building expert teams will be established, a group of core courses, high-quality teaching materials, teacher teams, and practical projects will be created, and a group of national-level vocational education experts will be selected. Vocational education professional teaching resource library, online quality courses and virtual simulation training base, make the vocational education smart education platform bigger and stronger, expand the sharing of high-quality resources, and serve the lifelong learning of the whole people and the construction of a skill-based society. Formulate a new round of selection plans for the “Double High Program” for higher vocational education and implementation opinions for the “Double Excellent Program” for secondary vocational education, and select and build a number of high-level vocational colleges and majors.

The second is to build a “double-qualified” teacher team. Relying on leading enterprises and high-level universities to build a number of national-level vocational education “double-qualified” teacher training bases. Promote the identification of “double-qualified” teachers in vocational education, and guide local governments to formulate provincial-level “double-qualified” teacher certification standards and implementation methods. Implement the National Vocational College Teacher Quality Improvement Plan, and select a group of colleges and universities to carry out directional training for professional degree graduate students of vocational school teachers. Implement the training plan for famous principals and teachers (famous craftsmen) of vocational schools, and adopt a combination of fixed posts and mobile posts to attract experts to teach in vocational schools.

The third is to build an open regional industry-education integration practice center. Start the high-level practice center construction project, implement differentiated support policies for local governments, enterprises, and schools through government-set up, multi-participation, and market-driven, and build a group of practical teaching, social training, real production, and technical services. An integrated public practice center, enterprise practice center, and school practice center.

The fourth is to expand the channels for students to grow and become talents. Establish an examination and enrollment system that conforms to the law of vocational education and the growth of skilled talents, support provinces in formulating vocational education college entrance examination plans according to local conditions, and expand the enrollment scale of application-oriented undergraduate schools in vocational education college entrance examinations; formulate vocational education training guidelines and support provinces to develop Secondary vocational and higher vocational (3+2) five-year pass, secondary vocational and vocational undergraduate or application-oriented undergraduate (3+4) seven-year pass, higher vocational college and vocational undergraduate or applied undergraduate (3+2) five-year pass Training; improve the methods for undergraduate schools to recruit vocational school graduates with work experience; according to the characteristics of vocational school students, improve the examination methods and training methods for undergraduate promotion, support high-level undergraduate schools to participate in vocational education reform, and promote the integration and coordinated development of vocational education.

The fifth is to innovate the international exchange and cooperation mechanism. Continue to hold the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference and the World Vocational College Skills Competition, promote the output of teaching, production and education, create an international cooperation platform for vocational education, and finally make vocational education a strategic resource for international cooperation. Launch a high-level international vocational school construction project, select a group of international benchmark schools, and launch a group of professional standards, curriculum standards and high-quality teaching resources with international influence. (Du Yuao, Beijing-based reporter of Xinmin Evening News)