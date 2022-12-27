Home Business Fipe: New Year’s Eve at a restaurant for 4.5 million Italians
There are 4.5 million Italians who have made reservations for the New Year’s Eve dinner in one of the 70,000 restaurants that will remain open on New Year’s Eve. The data comes from Fipe-Confcommercio, according to which the number of those who dine out is growing compared to last year. Almost 500,000 more people are expected in the clubs, while 59.1% of restaurants will remain open for the longest night of the year, against 53.6% in 2021.

“This figure – explains the research office of Fipe-Confcommercio – tells of people’s desire to leave behind the last two terrible years, lived between restrictions and flare-ups of inflation”. For New Year’s Eve, Italians are ready to spend 414 million euros, for a per capita expenditure that fluctuates between 92 and 115 euros.

New Year’s Eve will also be an opportunity to promote the products of Italian agri-food excellence but above all winemaking, especially sparkling wine. According to an analysis by the research office, 1.3 million bottles will be uncorked during the midnight toast in restaurants. In 66% of the establishments it will be strictly Italian sparkling wine, while 27% of the restaurants will offer both French bubbles and Italian bottles. Operators in the sector are therefore optimistic: eight out of ten entrepreneurs are confident of a full house.

