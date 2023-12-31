Carlos Vela would leave Cruz Azul “planted” to sign with a club in Spain

Reports Suggest Carlos Vela May Not Join Cruz Azul, Real Sociedad Also Interested

In a surprising turn of events, it appears that the potential move of Carlos Vela to Cruz Azul may not come to fruition. Despite reports indicating that the Mexican soccer player was being considered as an option to reinforce the team, it seems that this deal may not materialize.

While it has been suggested that the Machine board had approached Vela, it appears that they are not the only team to show interest in the player. Real Sociedad of Spain has also emerged as a potential destination for Vela, with reports indicating that the player may be convinced to join the La Liga team.

Vela has a history with Real Sociedad, having played the most games for the team with a total of 248. During his time with the club, he scored 73 goals and provided 43 assists, making him a familiar and successful figure within the institution.

It remains to be seen where Vela will ultimately end up, but it seems that Real Sociedad is also in the running to secure his services. As the speculation continues, fans will be eager to see where the talented player will land next.

