Home » Carlos Vela would leave Cruz Azul “planted” to sign with a club in Spain
Sports

Carlos Vela would leave Cruz Azul “planted” to sign with a club in Spain

by admin
Carlos Vela would leave Cruz Azul “planted” to sign with a club in Spain

Reports Suggest Carlos Vela May Not Join Cruz Azul, Real Sociedad Also Interested

In a surprising turn of events, it appears that the potential move of Carlos Vela to Cruz Azul may not come to fruition. Despite reports indicating that the Mexican soccer player was being considered as an option to reinforce the team, it seems that this deal may not materialize.

While it has been suggested that the Machine board had approached Vela, it appears that they are not the only team to show interest in the player. Real Sociedad of Spain has also emerged as a potential destination for Vela, with reports indicating that the player may be convinced to join the La Liga team.

Vela has a history with Real Sociedad, having played the most games for the team with a total of 248. During his time with the club, he scored 73 goals and provided 43 assists, making him a familiar and successful figure within the institution.

It remains to be seen where Vela will ultimately end up, but it seems that Real Sociedad is also in the running to secure his services. As the speculation continues, fans will be eager to see where the talented player will land next.

See also  Cruz Azul: how much would you pay for Toro Fernández, from Pumas?

You may also like

Annual review: The sayings of 2023

Djokovic celebrates the new year on the court,...

How will the 2024 Mets look?

Women’s Volleyball Super League quarter-final second leg: Beijing...

Jenni Hermoso, forcefully kissed by the former president...

Fulham vs. Arsenal| LIVE Matchday 20 of the...

Record: European champion Belgian Cats play in front...

grapes-Roma, Rabiot’s goal and controversy over X: the...

Matějovský apologized for the nonsense after the hat...

Juanfer Quintero in trouble? Family member is involved...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy