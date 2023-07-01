Joint Effort to Combat Physical Inactivity in Italy: A Memorandum of Understanding Signed by Various Organizations

More than one in three people in Italy, or 36.3 percent of the population, does not practice physical activity or sport, according to a recent report by ISTAT-BES. This figure is worrisome as it has increased compared to 2021, when it was at 32.5 percent. This sedentary lifestyle contributes to the prevalence of obesity, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and certain types of cancer.

To address this issue, an alliance has been formed to promote physical activity and exercise as a means to combat obesity, diabetes, and chronic non-communicable diseases. The alliance includes the Obesity, Diabetes, Non-Communicable Chronic Diseases Parliamentary Intergroup, the Parliamentary Intergroup for the Prevention of Emergencies and Health Assistance in Internal Areas, the Italian National Association of Diabetic Athletes, the National Union of Kinesiologists, and the National Federation of Physiotherapist Health Profession Orders.

The signing of a memorandum of understanding between these groups marks a significant step towards prioritizing physical activity in the fight against diseases. The agreement aims to promote collaboration between physiotherapists and kinesiologists to achieve common goals, such as improving the health and well-being of the population.

The president of the Parliamentary Intergroup Obesity, Diabetes, and Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases, Senator Daniela Sbrollini, highlighted the importance of physical activity in improving health and quality of life, especially for those with chronic diseases. She also emphasized that physical inactivity is the second most important risk factor for health in industrialized countries.

The president of the Parliamentary Intergroup for the Prevention of Emergencies and Healthcare in Internal Areas, Senator Guido Lyris, stressed the need to promote interventions that increase citizens’ ability to understand and control risk factors, as well as remove barriers to regular physical activity.

The president of the National Union of Kinesiologists, George Berloffa, emphasized the importance of a structured program to promote physical and sporting activity in Italy to prevent the onset of chronic diseases. He also highlighted the essential role of professionals, such as physiotherapists and kinesiologists, in administering physical exercise safely and effectively.

Piero Ferrante, the president of the National Federation of Physiotherapists of the Health Profession, emphasized the need for a multidisciplinary and multiprofessional approach to physical exercise. He emphasized the collaboration between physiotherapists and kinesiologists in ensuring continuity of care for individuals with chronic diseases.

Marcello Grusso, the president of the Italian National Association of Diabetic Athletes, highlighted the need for a more effective and transversal intervention to combat physical inactivity and promote healthier lifestyles.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding between these groups signifies a commitment to promoting physical activity as a crucial tool in preventing and managing chronic diseases. By working together, they aim to improve the health and well-being of the Italian population.

