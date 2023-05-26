June 3, 2023: “Bike tour for organ donation” from Giessen to Butzbach and back

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

Giessen

With a joint “bike tour for organ donation” under the motto “Giessen decides” / “Butzbach decides”, the University Hospital Giessen, the Federal Association of Organ Transplanters eV, the Self-Help Kidney Central Hesse eV association, the Children’s Hearts Heal eV association (parents of children with heart disease) want to , the association PKD Familiar Cystic Kidneys eV, the AG Organ Donation Giessen (students of the JLU) and the DSO (German Organ Transplantation Foundation) educate the population in Giessen and Butzbach about the possibilities of organ donation and organ transplantation.

On June 3, 2023, the tour – which will also include many transplant recipients and relatives of organ donors – will start in Gießen at the University Hospital (Rudolf-Buchheim-Straße 8, “Blaue Kugel”) at 10 a.m. to Butzbach, where at 11.30 a.m. Mayor Michael Merle (who will ride himself) will greet the cyclists in front of the town hall. After a stopover at the organizers’ information stand there, the tour participants make their way back to Gießen. You can expect to arrive at Giessen’s church square around 2 p.m. The final rally will then take place there, including with the mayor of Giessen, Frank-Tilo Becher, and the band “Mother’s Milk”. In addition, all participating self-help groups and organizations provide information on all questions relating to organ donation and transplantation with information stands on the church square.

Organ donation is an important topic for the organizers in connection with organ transplantation: Every German can decide for themselves whether they want to donate organs or not. It is important to deal with this topic at least once in your life and, if you decide to donate an organ, to carry the appropriate ID with you or to discuss this decision with your family. Unfortunately, it still happens very often that a person dies without having made a decision to donate an organ. When relatives are then faced with such a decision, they are usually overwhelmed with it. Therefore, the organizers consider it important that all people deal with the subject of organ donation and make a self-determined decision.

Further information at: https://www.ukgm.de/radtour

Original content from: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, transmitted by news aktuell