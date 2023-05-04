Home » just no! The podcast against violence | >
just no! The podcast against violence

just no! The podcast against violence

What do you do when someone gets too close to you? The crime that Anouk Schollähn talks about in the new True Crime podcast is horrible: 23-year-old Sophie was stabbed to death in her flat share by her stalker in 2020, by a man who stalked her for hours and followed her for years. How do I recognize stalking, when does it start, what can I do, where are contact points, how do I get help?

