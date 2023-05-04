just no! The podcast against violence | >

NDR

What do you do when someone gets too close to you? The crime that Anouk Schollähn talks about in the new True Crime podcast is horrible: 23-year-old Sophie was stabbed to death in her flat share by her stalker in 2020, by a man who stalked her for hours and followed her for years. How do I recognize stalking, when does it start, what can I do, where are contact points, how do I get help?