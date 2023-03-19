Massimiliano Allegritechnician of Juvespoke to Dazn’s microphones after the victory against Inter: “Let’s say it wasn’t easy tonight, the team played well and we conceded little. We got 3-4 easy solutions wrong, we need to be more precise. The lads gave me a nice break.”

LAST MINUTES – “Why did I leave the pitch? In those minutes there was no longer a need for me. I was getting nervous, before being kicked out because I’m warned I went back to the locker room, the team didn’t need me.”

MIDFIELD PERSONALITY – “There is a general growth of the whole team, I would say also at a defensive level. The midfield trio, but also Miretti himself, we must continue to improve. Locatelli is very good in that role there. We mustn’t make a mistake on the 3 against 1. I always say that anyone who doesn’t experience this situation cannot understand from the outside. We fought and it’s not easy to find motivation, we’re in the quarterfinals of the Europa League and the semifinals of the Coppa Italia. We will have an important season finale.”

KOSTIC – “We’re talking about an important player, apart from at the end when he wanted to let Vlahovic score. He defends much better and has better game times. Vlahovic played the best game since he’s been at Juve. At Juve, the Under 23 boys have put together 4,000 minutes so far, we are proud of that.”

RABIOT EPISODES – “Don’t make me angry. With Salernitana, on the other hand, nothing happened? In the first leg against Inter, they disallowed a goal that we didn’t know if it was a hand or not. We are very gentlemen in this, going to find the mistake after a performance like this seems wrong to me. If the Var is objective it is functional, the less we talk about the referees the more we help them. The bad faith is you journalists. Ask me the right questions, let’s not talk about referees.”