The previews of sixth episode Of remain with me, broadcast on Sunday 27 March at 21:20 on Rai1. During episodes 11 and 12 of the fiction made up of eight episodes with Francesco Arca, Laura Adriani and Antonio Milo, directed by Monica Vullo, there will be new twists. Here’s what happens: the search for the thermal spear band continues, but in the meantime there will be new challenges and new difficulties for the protagonists.

Stay with me, previews of the third episode aired on Sunday 27 March

Alessandro finds himself investigating the theft of the relics of San Ciro. The culprit may be one of the thermal lance gang, who miscarried Paola in the restaurant shooting that killed Diego’s father, Gennaro. A tragic event stops the plans of the deputy commissioner: there is a mole in the police station, it is now certain. Paola learns of the bond between Gennaro and her husband: so she leaves Alessandro. It’s going badly between the two, it seems it’s all over now and especially now that the paperwork for Diego’s adoption seemed to perhaps reach a decisive point. Here’s what will happen.

The twist: Linda and Alessandro together

We still have to wait for Diego’s adoption paperwork, but in the meantime Alessandro gives in to Linda’s court. Paolo finds Cristiana, Diego’s drug-addicted mother, at home. Her suspicion is that she wants her son back with her, despite the fact that she has lost custody of her. The relationship between Paola and Valerio, her colleague, remains to be clarified. The woman in the gang, the one with the blonde wig, will also be arrested. There are still many twists and turns. The fiction “Stay with me” is available live on Rai1 but also in streaming and on demand on the platform owned by the public service, RaiPlay. The episodes can also be viewed in streaming during the classic broadcast on Rai1.