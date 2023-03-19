The escapees were defeated at the home of San Cristóbal (2-1)

Sant Andreu storms the lead despite losing two points to the bottom team (1-1)

The drop in Europe has cost him the lead, since Sant Andreu has surpassed them in the table although they are tied on points. For its part, San Cristóbal is still fully involved in the fight for the promotion playoff.

Equality reigned at Ca n’Anglada in the first half, with two great chances from Sanku and Kilian, but in minute 42 there was a play that would mark the rest of the match. The escapee Pol Aldabó committed a penalty and as he was the last man he was sent off. Sanku ended up finding the reward of the goal that he had so insistently sought by transforming the maximum penalty.

The locals did not take long to notice the effect of numerical superiorityand it would be Sanku again who would extend the income for the locals with a header in the 61st minute.

Desperately, Europe pulled caste and Kilian He narrowed the gap ten minutes later with a good tight shot. However, San Cristóbal knew how to take advantage of the fact that they were playing with one more to avoid difficulties in the final stretch and add three valuable points that propel them to third position in the standings.

Sant Andreu, new leader despite the ‘puncture’ against Vilassar (1-1)

Puncture with all the letters of a Sant Andreu that It did not go beyond the draw against the now bottom club Vilassar, who played almost the entire second half with one less due to the expulsion of Jandro. Despite the tie, Sant Andreu is the new leader after Europa’s defeat against San Cristóbal.

The first half ended with surprise on the scoreboard. Sant Andreu came out intense and on the attack but it was Vilassar who took the lead thanks to a shot placed at the base of Paredes’ post. After Jandro was sent off, the game turned into a siege against Andrés’ goal. The goalkeeper was the architect of those from Maresme scoring, although he could not avoid the goal from Genís Blasco.

Hospi reacts on time and culminates the comeback against Castelldefels (1-2)

The franjirojos prolong their good streak although suffered to break a combative Castelldefels who went ahead on the scoreboard. Only three minutes had elapsed when Pedrol extended a ball towards Eslava who, after controlling it with her right foot, hit an impossible left-footed shot for Aliaga. In the second part, L’Hospitalet stepped on the accelerator and ten minutes after the restart tied the game from eleven meters. Minutes later, Lobato finished off the comeback with a very powerful shot.

Distribution of points between Peralada and Grama after five frantic minutes (2-2)

The Peralada It did not go beyond a tie against a tough Grama who did not give up and equalized a 2-0. After a first half without a clear dominator, the beginning of the second half was hectic. In a matter of two minutes, Jordi Palacios and Medina made it 2-0 on the scoreboard, but in another two minutes Roger García and Montalbán tied the game. Later, Guiseris avoided Romero’s goal and a Pijuan header went slightly wide.

Badalona thrashed to open a gap with the relegation places (4-1)

The Badalona opens a gap with the relegation places after beating a blurred Montañesa, which he struck down in the second part. The good local dynamics, which tied on the brink of half-time, continued after passing through the changing rooms, but this time accompanied by punches. Walid pulled off a great personal move that culminated in a powerful shot into the back of the net. Walid repeated from eleven meters and Bilal closed the rout with a great cross shot.

Sants debacle, which begins to flirt with the red zone (0-3)

The Girona subsidiary It was too much of a team for a Sants that is making permanence more and more complicated. Very fragile in defense, the Barcelonans hardly took six minutes to concede the first goal, and they no longer reacted throughout the game.

Rapitenca leaves the red lantern after beating Vilafranca (2-1)

Those of Sant Carles de la Ràpita they abandon the red lantern and still believe in salvation after beating a disappointing Vilafranca. The goals were made to wait, but it was Oribe who ended up deciding.

Torrents exhibition against a Tona who deserved more (5-2)

Spectacular match that was seen in the Municipal of La Pobla de Mafumet with an outstanding protagonist, Torrents, author of a hat-trick. Tona was very competitive and did not deserve a hand against it.