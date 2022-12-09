Half the team runs to Continassa, half still runs towards the world dream. In the heat of Qatar between Argentina and Brazil, there are five Juventus players who are about to take the field in search of an all-South American semi-final that would be highly black and white. And so while Allegri in the cold of Turin he alternates double and single workouts, between work in the gym and the field, with those who have to find their true condition ( Pogba e Church above all), the thoughts of the bianconeri in the World Cup are very different. Far from the corporate and financial issues that in this December 2022 are at the forefront of the reflections of the Juventus .

Superlega, awaiting the opinion of the Court of Justice

In a week, on December 15th, Juve could experience another important day in a European key, in key Super League. In fact, the opinion – certainly not binding – of the Advocate General of the Court of Justice is expected, which will give an indication of UEFA’s monopolistic role in football, from the request raised by Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona through a court in Madrid . An issue on which the president of PSG and ECA once again spoke from Doha Al-Khelaifi who in a few hours will meet with the board in Qatar: “Everyone is against the Super League: clubs, fans, all interested parties – the words of Al-Khelaifi- It is something that no one can think about because it is not a legal but a social contract, it will be impossible to achieve it and I think they know it. They want to get the most out of ECA and UEFA, it’s just a form of negotiation to use against us, but everything is very clear: they have nothing to negotiate. We are united with UEFA, we are closer, like a family and we are all together: large, medium and small clubs to solve the problems of European football”.