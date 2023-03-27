The week opens with a very important appointment for the Juve. In fact, this morning is expected the preliminary hearing of the Prisma investigation al Court of Turin. Follow all the updates live.

10:00

The preliminary hearing begins

The preliminary hearing of the Prisma investigation has begun: the Gup Mauro Picco will have to express themselves on the request for indictment of the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office against Juve and twelve former Juventus executives as well as on the defense’s request to move the venue of any trial for territorial jurisdiction. The Gup could refer the decision to the judges of the Cassation.

09:55

What is Juve at risk

The game of ordinary justice begins but it is not the only non-football match that Juventus will have to play between now and the next few months. The preliminary hearing that will take place this morning is only the first stage of a long journey that will also concern sports justice. And it is precisely the outcome of the sporting proceedings that keeps the whole Juventus world most apprehensive for the possible consequences they could have on the future of Juventus. READ EVERYTHING

09:40

Enter Paola Severino, Arrivabene’s lawyer

He made his entrance in room 2 of the Palace of Justice in Turin Also Paula Severinolegal of Maurice Arrivabene and former Minister of Justice in Monti government.

09:35

The Juve defense arrives in court

The defense will be coordinated by the work of the lawyers Maurizio Bellacosa and Davide Sangiorgio. The first, associated since 1989 with the Severino study (founded by former minister Paula Severino), will protect Juventus as a club. Among the most prominent and ever-growing lawyers not only in the Milanese environment, St. George he is the founder of the studio to which he gave his name and will deal with the defense of the main executives under investigation, starting with Andrea Agnelli.

09:32

Juve, there is no Santoriello

Touch a Mark Peak, judge for the preliminary hearing, having to decide on how to proceed: whether or not to accept the request for indictment made by the prosecution. But also if and how to evaluate the imminent request to move the proceedings from Turin to Milan (a subordinate Roma) for territorial jurisdiction which will be presented by the defence. Perhaps, as they whisper, “sending the ball back to the stands”. The profiles of the prosecutors who make up the prosecution are now better known. There will not be Cyrus Santoriellowho has slipped away in recent days for reasons of opportunity after the explosion of the case linked to his inappropriate jokes that he let slip at a 2019 conference. READ EVERYTHING

09:22

Juve, what the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office is asking for

At the end of the investigation into Juve’s accounts in the three-year period between 2018 and 2021, the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office is requesting the indictment of the Juventus club and twelve other former executives, all operating at the time: Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved, Maurizio Arrivabene, Francesco Roncaglio, Enrico Vellano, Marco Re, Stefano Cerrato, Stefano Bertola, Roberto Grossi, Stefania Boschetti, Fabio Paratici and Cesare Gabasio. The charges are precisely fifteen, the investigation by the Turin prosecutor’s office has produced a total of over 15 thousand pages of documents including telephone interceptions, environmental interceptions, interrogations, seized documents. Including private agreements and side letters: among these the now very famous cases related to Paulo Dybala e Cristiano Ronaldothemselves much more than mere interested spectators. READ EVERYTHING

09:19

Prisma preliminary hearing: what will be decided today

The opening of the preliminary hearing is set for today, after almost two years from the beginning of the Prisma investigation the moment has arrived in which the match between the Juventus and criminal justice. The playing field will be that of the courtroom of maxi-trials, in the basement of the Court of Turin. But it will only be the kick-off, the times promise to be long: the Gup Marco Picco will have to express itself on the indictment requested by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office against Juve and twelve former Juventus executives, but it is the crux of territorial jurisdiction that can immediately stop the machine while waiting for a decision that seems to be postponed to the Court of Cassation.

Court of Turin