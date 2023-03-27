First in the Gyeongnam-gun area… Gyeongnam-do-Geochang-gun-Hapcheon-gun agreement

System development completed in October, transfer discount implemented in November

[창원=뉴시스] Reporter Hong Jeong-myeong = Gyeongnam Province and Geochang-gun and Hapcheon-gun signed a business agreement for introducing the Geochang-Hapcheon public transportation wide-area transfer discount system at the central conference room of the main building of the provincial government building on the afternoon of the 27th.

The signing ceremony was attended by Kim Yeong-sam, head of the Transportation Construction Bureau of Gyeongsangnam-do, Lee Jong-ha, deputy governor of Geochang-gun, and Lee Seon-ki, deputy governor of Hapcheon-gun.

The Geochang-Hapcheon public transportation wide-area transfer discount system is the first project to be introduced between counties in the province. If you transfer within 3 hours of a rural bus to and from Geochang-Hapcheon, you get a single fare (900 won) for the next bus you board. will receive a discount on

It was agreed that Gyeongnam Province would support 30% of the loss resulting from this, and both local governments would share the rest in equal proportions.

While Gyeongnam-do adopted ‘Introduction of the regional transfer discount system’ as a road policy task for the 8th public election, and emphasized the promotion of policies centered on the citizens, who are consumers of public transportation, in a survey conducted by Gyeongnam-do and the Gyeongnam Research Institute in August last year, 96.2% of the respondents were residents of Geochang-gun. , 100% of Hapcheon-gun residents were in favor of the introduction of the wide-area transfer system, indicating sufficient validity and necessity of the ‘Geochang-Hapcheon public transportation wide-area transfer discount system’.

Accordingly, Gyeongnam Province and Geochang-gun and Hapcheon-gun held three working-level consultations for the introduction of the wide-area transfer discount system by early February of this year, confirmed transfer rules suitable for the transportation system in Geochang and Hapcheon, and signed a business agreement this time.

The transfer discount system will be developed and tested by October, and implemented in earnest from November.

Kim Yeong-sam, director of transportation construction, said, “Geochang and Hapcheon are neighboring municipalities, and exchanges between regions are continuously taking place centering on Geochang-eup and Hapcheon-eup. I think it’s an essential business,” he said.

“Gyeongnam-do will promote the introduction of a wide-area transfer discount system more actively to promote balanced development between cities and rural areas as well as win-win development through convenient passage and active exchanges between neighboring living areas,” he said.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]