Vargas Lleras described the reality that Huila is facing in terms of housing, cost of living, unemployment and security as sad, according to him, due to the policies established by the Government of President Gustavo Petro. He predicted that in the next regional elections, Colombians will not forgive the other parties for supporting the National Government.

By: Gloria Camargo

As positive, former Vice President Germán Vargas Lleras described the call of businessmen, supporters and candidates for the regional elections who were on the fifth tour, carried out by the Cambio Radical party at the national level and which, on this occasion, took place in the city of Neiva.

During the agenda that Vargas Lleras fulfilled in the capital opita, he held a meeting with several businessmen from different economic sectors, in which, according to the political leader, the greatest feeling was concern regarding the economy, security and unemployment, in sectors such as the agriculture and construction mainly.

He added what will be the position of the Cambio Radical party with respect to the different projects presented by the Government of Gustavo Petro and that they hope to become law.

What is the balance that this raid in Huila leaves you?

That we are the first force in Huila and with the certainty of continuing to grow. Radical Change has been the political force that has served the department the most in these years. This is our fifth congressional tour, probably the most successful, the one with the greatest number of people.

What are the conclusions after the meeting with more than 300 businessmen?

We come from a meeting of businessmen, who, as in the rest of the country, expressed their concerns to us. What a pain to verify the situation in terms of public order, the deterioration that in the south and in the north, is already being noticed. How sad to see how these criminal structures advance. We leave very worried. All the productive sectors of the department expressed to us how they warn of the paralysis in the housing sector, infrastructure, in all aspects.

What are the other concerns of the business community?

Warn how unemployment is growing. Galloping inflation was also mentioned here, the fact that basic necessities are no longer available to Colombian families. Just yesterday they gave us a survey, ordered by Cambio Radical, for the first time in decades, the main concern of the Colombian population is no longer corruption, security, or drug trafficking.

So what did the survey show?

For 60%, Colombians today claim that their main problem is the cost of living, which already exceeds 18%. Second comes unemployment. Today we had the opportunity to share our concerns with businessmen.

What highlight of the Radical Change party in the department?

When we had the opportunity to perform in public service, we brought thousands and thousands of homes from the ‘Mi Casa Ya’ free programs. I personally came to the department dozens of times to verify the joy and satisfaction of many opitas who never dreamed of having their own home, and in the same way we channeled millions and millions of pesos to increase coverage in water services. We transform the infrastructure of the department, because we feel very committed.

What will be the Party’s position regarding the government’s projects?

For example, if this labor reform becomes law, thousands and thousands of jobs will be lost and there will be few solutions for unemployment and informality. We also expressed our position on the health reform: we do not believe in a standardized model, we do not believe that insurance must end. We are very concerned about the end of service delivery networks, no Colombian is going to be satisfied when their right to choose is restricted. It is also very serious that the pension project becomes law.

And the judicial projects?

Here are many of the members of the First Commission of the Chamber, Radical Change will vote no to the project for the humanization of prisons, which stimulates crime, which declassifies behaviors, which increases release. We are also going to strongly oppose the submission project in the terms in which the paper was filed.

What do you think the future of the country will be?

I warn that Cambio Radical is going with the wind in favor of the October elections, we are going to turn these elections into the channel of expression for thousands and thousands of compatriots who will end up supporting us and thus send a message to the government of Gustavo Petro, which does not share the orientation nor the course that the Colombian nation is taking.

What will be next on the Cambio Radical agenda?

We are in Antioquia, where we are going to reconquer vast sectors. The weather couldn’t be more propitious. The following week we will go to Cúcuta and later to Magdalena. We are going to finish a first tour of the national territory, but here we will return to go as many times as necessary to go to the municipalities.

Finally, what do you think of the other parties that are supporting Petro?

There is a job of the benches one does not understand, and I have been warning about it. Parties like the conservatives, the liberals, those of the U, who lent themselves to guarantee the governability of the so-called ‘Change’. How sad, I wish they had said it before the March elections, I wish, we would have seen them accompany Dr. Gustavo Petro in the presidential elections but none of that happened. I predict it: Colombians are not going to forgive them for not reconsidering. How good it would be if that government coalition were to break completely, as happened in Chile.

