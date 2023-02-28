TORINO – Juventus’s Massimiliano Allegri also wins against Turinwith a round and spectacular 4-2 trimmed to Turin in the Mole derby. A success that allows the bianconeri to take three fundamental points, which allow them to position themselves 10 lengths from the fourth place currently occupied by Lazio: “The boys had a good game against a mangy team that attacks. We conceded two avoidable goals that we don’t usually concede. Then we had a good reaction, well deserved. As far as fourth place is concerned, ten points are a lot, today we caught Bologna and pulled away from Turin. We have to take it one step at a time. On the pitch we scored 50 points, actually 52 (referring to Milik’s goal disallowed against Salernitana, ed), then it’s normal that we need to improve on many aspects, because playing on Thursday and Sunday isn’t easy. Then Thursday was also tough in terms of mental stability after a 1-1 draw in the first leg“.

Juventus, Allegri’s satisfaction

The shock with the changes: “There was a need for fresh players at that time, with different characteristics. Di Maria had played a good game and it’s always a disappointment to take players like him off the pitch, but I had to try to sip him because he’d come from so many games. Barrenechea had done well and can only get better. Pogba came on very well, everyone did very well. Playing every three days, the five substitutions will become as crucial as ever. In the first half we went a little behind and they are good because they let you out. At the end of the first half I said to stay compact and wait for the right moment to go and score”. Allegri then spoke of the Rabiot shift directing: “I put Adrien there because there was a need for physicality. She can still improve a lot. Pogba started playing midfielder and did it fairly well considering his condition. Chiesa entered well and Fagioli was superb in terms of quality and quantity“.