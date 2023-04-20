Juventus, 15 points returned by the Guarantee Panel: now a new sanction by the Court of Appeal

ROMA – The College of guarantee rewrites, again, the classification of the Italian championship. The leaders of the Juventus they are guilty, but the team gets back the 15 points that were taken from them for the case capital gains. At least for now. The Juventus club therefore returns to third place, with 59 points, but that’s not the end. In fact, the ball returns to the Federal Court of Appeal for a new determination of the fine. This is the eagerly awaited decision of the Guarantee college of Coni. The Court that condemned the club will now have to meet again, with other members, to reformulate a new sanction. The College, reads the operative part, “refers to the Federal Court of Appeal because, in a different composition, he renews his assessment, in particular, with regard to the determination of the causal contribution of the individual directors, providing adequate reasons and drawing any consequences also with regard to the sanction imposed on the company Juventus Fc”.

Juve, 15 points returned

This means that, formally, from tonight Juventus are third again with 59 points. But it could soon lose the 15 again, lose less or not at all. The Court will have to decide.

Accepted the appeal of Juve, Nedved and Vellano

No clash for the top executives of the club: the appeals of Lambs, Paratici, Cherubs e Arrive well who are therefore definitively guilty of the attributions received and will have to serve the inhibition that had been decided for them by the Court of Appeal (30 months for Paratici, 16 months for Cherubini, 24 months for Agnelli, 24 months for Arrivabene). However, the appeals of two executives were accepted: those of Vellano, Garimberti e Nedved and that of Juventus. Who can therefore get the 15 points back, pending a new definition of the penalty.

Juve process, the times

What happens now? Within 15 days, the Guarantee College will put the reasons for its decision on paper. From that moment, the Court of Appeal (with a different constitution, compared to the one that had penalized the club by 15 points) will convene the new procedure within 15 days to determine the new sanction. Which could be the same, reduced or cancelled, depending on. It is useful to remember that the new sanction will also be appealable, again to the guarantee college. In short, we are at a new beginning.