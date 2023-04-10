Good indications from Pogba, less from Vlahovic. The Frenchman did the entire training session with his team mates, enlisting the affection of the approximately 350 Juve fans who were able to attend the open session on Easter Monday. The attacker, on the other hand, was not seen: like De Sciglio (who also did individual work on the field in the last part of the morning, but in a parallel rectangle) he remained working in the gym: his conditions need to be monitored, for now he’s at risk for Thursday’s match against Sporting. He has worked at a good pace with the Bonucci team: the captain is approaching his best condition, after a period of stoppage due to an injury sustained against Sampdoria a month ago.

TOWARDS SPORTING

—

Allegri has also returned to the field, absent at the Olimpico against Lazio to recover from a flu attack. During the final practice match, Milik stood out in particular: the Pole scored five times, proving that he had completely recovered from the injury and could eventually make up for Vlahovic’s absence against Sporting. Chiesa is also doing well: the trident hypothesis, as with the final with Lazio, is not rash. Even if it’s still very early: those who have played at the Olimpico for a long time played a reduced session with the group and sustained about a quarter of an hour of relaxation. Absent Iling, Barrenechea and Soulé, who will be called up in Next Gen for the Lega Pro Italian Cup final against Vicenza. Aggregated the young Savona and Turicchia.