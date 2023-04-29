Juventus, the future makes its way in uncertainty: the management plan

The future begins to make its way in the great and intricate uncertainty of the Juventus present. If it’s still impossible to plan next season exactly, the Juventus leaders still have to trace a direction and draft the first technical decisions. There Juventus try to look beyond the judicial quagmire, fixing the fixed points of the squad and, more generally, of the strategy that will be used to build it. The unknown factor of participation in the next one Champions Leaguea true sporting and economic distinction that can affect choices, is also resolved by planning on the basis of the worst case scenario, i.e. Juventus out of European competitions next season, because there are pillars that would not be demolished in any case.

Juve prototype church

Frederick Church, for example. As well as Dusan Vlahovic. The two most expensive signings of the last three years who, for one reason or another, have not yet managed to express their full enormous potential with the black and white shirt. But the managers have no intention of selling them (or even selling them off) in a highly unfavorable condition and after a season that certainly didn’t increase their value. But, in Juventus’ plans, Chiesa represents a player who can stay for life, regardless of the offers for his card. Juventus had the patience to wait for him during the long period of hospitalization after his knee injury, also because he represents the prototype of the future Juventus player: he is Italian, he is young, he has surprising talent.