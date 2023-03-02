Vladimir Putin’s private life is a «secret with seven seals», as they say in these parts. In the past two days, the group’s investigation proekt.media on finances of Vladimir Putin and above all on the properties he shares with his alleged partnerformer Olympic gymnast Alina Kabayevahas been around the world. Titles upon titles, comments. There was no news in Russia. In the sense that she herself has not reached anyone’s eyes and ears. Not even a denial, not even an indignant comment from some deputy sympathetic to the violated privacy of the president. Only the opposition sites have talked about itthe “foreign agents” blocked in the country, accessible only with the private VPN networks which Roskomnadzor, the federal agency for telecommunications, gives a close hunt, increasingly putting them out of order.

The links of censorship tighten when it comes to the tsar's family. It is not excess of zeal, but simple implementation of a line that he himself dictated. Putin has always said that on his political work, on his choices, he accepts any criticism. But at the same time, on each of these occasions, he has always strongly advised to let go of the indiscretions about him. «I don't like brats who meddle in other people's lives with their erotic fantasies», he said in an interview. In 2008, the Moskovsky korespondent tabloid dared to publish some rumors about the president's intention to sposare Kabayeva. The newspaper was shut down a week later. Imagine today. Second Project, the Valdai mansion, two hundred kilometers away from Moscow, and recently fitted with a Pantsir-S1 air defense system to protect it, is not only the president's favorite abode. But it is also the place where she lives together with Kabayeva, nicknamed "the queen without a crown", probably with their two children, whose gender and names have never been revealed. If true, it would be confirmation of the existence of a relationship that everyone knows about but that no one can officially confirm.