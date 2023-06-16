Kataleya, the toothbrush for DNA and the “secret location”: are the investigations into the missing girl in Florence heading for a turning point?

The carabinieri took a toothbrush from the bathroom of the room where Mia Kataleya Alvarez Chicillo, the girl who disappeared from the Astor hotel in Florence, was staying. She is needed to take her DNA. Which the investigators entered into the national database. Even if for now they have no evidence to compare it with. And as the investigation moves towards gang warfare over the rent racket, Kata’s parents Katherine Alvarez and Miguel Angel Ramon Chicllo Romero have been transferred to a “secret location”. As well as the uncle’s family. The decision, together with the resignation of the mandate by the lawyer Daica Rometta, who assisted them on behalf of the Penelope Association. And it could be the prodrome for a breakthrough in the investigation.

The interrogations

Prosecutors interviewed Kataleya’s parents in the prosecutor’s office in the afternoon. Their suspicions close the round of testimonies collected by investigators in recent days. And they formally enter the investigation into the kidnapping of the little girl. The investigators have classified the documents. And immediately after the interrogation came her transfer to a secure facility. All this suggests that new details have emerged in the investigation. And that some elements that were not on the table so far can now be evaluated by investigators. Today is the seventh day of her disappearance. The kidnapping hypothesis has not found any confirmation. Every report, like the last one in Germany, turned out to be a hole in the water. And the family has not received any requests for money or claims. While perhaps the DNA sampling may have been necessary for a comparison with other samples.

The turning point in the investigation

That’s why the breakthrough in the investigation may be close. And it may have been precisely the father’s indications that allowed it. Miguel Angel also spoke of the man in the jacket that he would have seen with his daughter. Even if he has ruled out the hypothesis of revenge against him. The investigation by the Florence prosecutor’s office therefore focuses on the feud within the hotel over the rooms. But there is also the possibility of retaliation for the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl by some Peruvians in the San Jacopino neighborhood. The stories, explanations, even the possible reconstructions that the couple made in the prosecutor’s office will be examined in search of evidence. Her mother had already heard from her, but the indications of Miguel Angel Ramon Chicllo Romero could give new impetus to the research of the little girl.

How was Kataleya taken away?

But how was Kataleya taken away? Second The print the prevailing hypothesis is that it was hidden in a trolley or in a bag and then loaded into a car. This is why the surveillance cameras did not frame the exit from the Astor hotel. Which, however, in reality, according to this perspective, would have occurred. The trolley could have ended up in the premises of a nearby condominium in via Boccherini 34. The one indicated by the molecular dogs that followed the girl’s tracks. And that you were subsequently subjected to an unsuccessful search. The alleged kidnappers, in this perspective, would have taken the child away through an exit located in the courtyard at the back of the hotel. Two witnesses would have seen her: an adult and a three-year-old girl. Which she then reported to her father.

The kidnapping

With the intersection of the testimonies – and the images – the point of the kidnapping seems to be the courtyard at the back of the former hotel which borders the next building. Here, therefore, the attention of the investigations continues to focus. While an escape from the main entrance on via Maragliano seems to have been discarded. Because in this case you have to go through the hotel and more people could have seen. Instead, the mode of escape from this passage is under consideration. Then they would load the child into a car right in the courtyard. Or the escape was initially on foot. But either we go back to via Boccherini, where there are cameras, even private ones, or a wall between the courtyard behind the buildings was climbed over, hoisting the little girl.

The other hypothesis

If this lead doesn’t bring results, then we’ll have to go back to the hotel. Because if the little girl hasn’t come out then only one more hypothesis remains. Which means she’s still inside. However, some checks are underway on the vehicles immortalized in the area by the cameras. “At least once a week here in front of the occupation a van arrives loading suitcases and other things to take across the border,” he explains to Messenger a resident of via Boccherini. “However, it is mainly the Romanian and Albanian occupiers who do it.” “The repeated external interference suffered in the performance of this very delicate mandate prompted me to give up my professional assignment, so much so that in the early afternoon I invited my mother to appoint another defender”, explained the lawyer Rometta.

People with big cars

Meanwhile, a former militant of the Florentine Home Movements tells the Florentine edition of Repubblica that people who had large-engined cars also lived in the former Astor hotel. “Things hadn’t been going there for two months when two factions of Peruvians clashed,” he says. «Katherina, Kata’s mother, is the cousin of a woman who was already inside. That’s why they came in », he reconstructs.

