Keeping lilacs fresh longer in the vase: This is how you can do it!

Purple, violet, pink or white – from the beginning of May lilacs enchant us with their wonderful scent when they are in bloom! It is one of the oldest ornamental shrubs and can be found in more and more cottage gardens. A rich and beautiful bouquet of lilacs is a great way to bring a touch of spring into your home. But as beautiful as it looks in the vase, it can wither just as quickly. And then, of course, the question arises – how can we make lilacs last longer in the vase? So that you can enjoy your beautiful bouquet of flowers for as long as possible, we have made some smart decisions for you and will give you the best tips for a longer shelf life.

How to make lilacs last longer in the vase?

Whether in the garden or as a fabulous table decoration in spring – we love the irresistible scent and beauty of lilacs. Luckily, there are some very simple tips you can use to make lilacs last longer in the vase.

Cut off at the right time

In order to make lilacs last longer in the vase, it is important that you cut the flowers at the right time. Ideally, pick up the scissors early in the morning or late in the evening, as this is when the buds contain the most water. Lilacs cut at midday usually wilt much faster and that’s exactly what we want to avoid, right? We would recommend that you only cut off umbels that are still slightly closed at the top.

Cut lilacs correctly

Makes sense, doesn’t it? If you want to make lilacs last longer in the vase, you should also cut them properly. To get a good cut, always use pruning shears and cut at a 45 degree angle at the base. But never break off the flowers, as this will make the plant more susceptible to disease. And here’s a little tip on how to extend the life of your bouquet – cut the stems 2-3 cm at the bottom and immerse the lilac in a bucket of warm water immediately after cutting. Splitting the shoots increases the area, which in turn optimizes water absorption. Then place the flower stalks in a vase of warm water.

Remove excess leaves

To keep lilacs fresher longer in the vase, don’t forget to remove the excess leaves. Rotting leaves in the water can cause the flowers to evaporate and wilt faster. To extend the shelf life, take larger flowers and re-cut the stems every two days.

Use the right vase

Lilacs like it clean and tidy – so rinse your vase well first and make sure it’s big enough. With smaller vases there is a risk that the flowers will fall over and all our efforts will have been in vain. It is also particularly important that you completely change the water in the vase every day and do not simply fill it up.

Choose the right location

The lilac likes it sunny, but not too hot. Yes, the location is also crucial for making lilacs last longer in the vase. In a warm and full sun, the bouquet will dry up much faster. So avoid direct sunlight and drafts and place the vase in a bright place. You should also not place the bouquet next to a fruit bowl and you could leave it in the basement or in a cool room overnight. These things may seem unimportant at first glance, but they can really help the lilac stay fresher longer in the vase.