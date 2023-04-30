the great success of Corrientes Street with Arnaldo André and Paula Volpe arrives in Alto Valle

“The hook”, the work that is a success in the Buenos Aires billboard of Corrientes street, comes to the Upper Valley. Starring Arnaldo André and Paula Volpe, under the direction of Osvaldo Laport, it will be presented on Tuesday, May 9 at the Cine Teatro Español in Neuquén; on Wednesday the 10th at the Teatro Español de Cinco Saltos; on Friday the 12th at Casa de la Cultura de Roca; and on Saturday the 13th at the Cipolletti Cultural Complex. All functions will be at 21 (see below).

Written in 1982 by Julio Mauricio and premiered that season with the protagonists of Mirta Busnelli and Rudy Chernicoff. Then, in 1985, she was played by Leonor Manso and Carlos Carella, directed by Héctor Tealdi. Later, Manso would direct it in Mar del Plata with Linda Peretz and Ulises Dumont.

Then would come several years of absence until Arnaldo André returned her to the scene at the suggestion of Luis Brandoni. Premiered at the Broadway theater last January, it became an immediate box office success.

“El enganche” is a romantic drama with funny comedy moves. Its protagonists, two people in the age of maturity, live uncomfortable lives with past events of dissatisfaction. She, a woman who during the day washes clothes outside, at night is dedicated to seducing men at bus stops. He, on the other hand, is an employee dedicated to the sale of real estate who sees how life inevitably slips away from him.

both will have a meeting in a hotel room accommodation, which is where the work takes place: just two nightstands illuminate a two-seater bed, with a nightstand and a table with two chairs. And they, in there, urgent for dialogue and affection, engage in a fun and hilarious conversation with which the public will immediately empathize.

Paraguayan of San Bernardino, Arnaldo André, at 79, continues to squander talent and demonstrating in each word and in each gesture, his love for acting. Arrived in Argentina at just 17 years old in search of a place in the world of entertainment, was touched by the magic wand of fate when, at the age of 26, Daniel Tinayre summoned him to star in the staging of “40 carats”, together with Mirtha Legrand. “It changed my life,” the actor will say during a dialogue with BLACK RIVER “I played Mirtha’s boyfriend. He was surrounded by great movie and theater figures of the time, Osvaldo Miranda, Nora Massi, Guillermo Battaglia… And I couldn’t believe it, I was there and my character was almost more important than all of them. That time was wonderful.”

With television experience since the mid-60s, embodying secondary roles and some leading roles from the 70s, it was in the 80s that he achieved definitive fame as a leading man in soap operas, especially after the unbeatable trilogy «Gypsy love» (1983), «Amo y señor» (1984) and «El infiel» (1985), together with Luisa Kuliok. In “Amo y Señor” the slaps of Mr. Alonso Miranda (André) to Victoria Escalante (Kuliok) were famous in their time.

In this interview with BLACK RIVERthe actor and film and television director talks about the work that will soon bring him to the region, about his acting experience, about how he managed to break with the label of leading man and about his characters that marked him.

Q: What is El enganche about?

R: It is a comedy with a lot of sensitivity and tenderness, people start to get attached to its characters because at first they present themselves in a firm and confident way, but then it will be the opposite because they are two losers. They meet and go to a hotel accommodation, where the play takes place. What is interesting is how they connect, how my character, instead of using her as an object of pleasure, sees her in a different way, tries to get her out of that world, but he also inhabits a world that is not the one he wanted. Both have lost their way and don’t quite know how to face it until they meet. There is a very cute dialogue that makes people suddenly laugh and get excited.

Q: Did the text have to be updated because of how relationships have changed?

R: There were two possibilities: respect the original or make an adaptation with which we would have lost something very important in the work, which is its relationship with the life of the character of Paula Volpe. Her job suddenly makes her feel persecuted and at that time prostitutes could not, for example, enter a hotel accommodation. Part of that is discussed in the work and if we had updated it, that would have been totally lost. We decided to stick with the original and it works great that way.

In the case of my character, there were and will be men who cannot find their way, who perhaps have not been able to make the most of their best years and are searching for what to do with their lives, how to survive.

Q: How did this work come to you?

R: Luis Brandoni recommended it to me and I immediately passed it on to Giuliano Bacchi, who is our producer, we read it and understood that this was the work we were going to do. I loved the character and we’ve been doing it since January on Broadway.

Q: What relationship did you establish with the character of El Enganche, what was it like to get to him?

R: I have always been attracted to doing something new or that for me they are new characters and I have to look for or create a type of character. Not repeat myself, I have taken great care of my career. There were years, at the beginning, in which I had to repeat myself, the gallants I did on television, until a moment comes when one is wishing for a change and then I began to say no, I don’t do this, neither do this, this Yeah. One learns to know how to choose. And in the case of Diego, my character in El Engache is totally different from what I’ve done so far. From the hand of Osvaldo Laport, our director, he guided me to be something totally different. Inclusive leaving aside my tones. I have received very good reviews so I am very happy to have this character in my hands and that Osvaldo has directed me.

Q: What is Osvado Laport like as a director?

R: I have acting experience with Osvaldo, since we shared a very successful soap opera like Soy Gitano. Later, I had him summoned to Plaza Suite, in Mar del Plata, where I directed him and I have seen two or three plays that he directed and I did not hesitate when he was proposed to me for this play. He is a very talented director. He is not one of those directors who put him on and leave. He is permanently, if he can. He is accompanying his setting.

Q: How is the decision, when you are an actor, at some point to be a director?

R: In my case, it is a permanent observation of the instructions of the directors, thinking about how I would do it if I were the director and that director grows in one until he has the opportunity to be one. The direction is fascinating, I like it very much. But if I have to choose, I like film direction much more. I already directed my first film, “Reading according to Justino”, which we released before the quarantine, it went to different festivals and it was an incredible experience that I hope I can repeat.

Q: We usually have you very identified with television, how is your relationship with the theater?

R: It is true that I have dedicated a lot of time to television, which opened its doors for me. And by doing so much television I have left theater a bit aside. Things have changed for a while now, suddenly there were more breaks on TV so I thought I’d dedicate more time to theater and I haven’t stopped for ten years now, a little more perhaps, with seasons in Buenos Aires , you turn. I am very passionate about it and it is the most direct way to connect with the public. It generates a very special adrenaline rush in me when one knows that there are people in the audience who took the trouble and time to go to the theater, pay their ticket for a play… all of this creates a very particular emotion. The night is colder, of course it is also very generous because you receive the response from the public in the street. But the theater is something else.

Q: You have mentioned the fact of being a leading man and the roles that you were offered at that time, how do you manage to be a leading man? Is it born, is it made, is it a construction of the artistic environment?

R: When you start this career, you want to do everything, not just a handsome man, anything, whatever is offered to you. The physique has a lot to do with it, that helped me, my height, they saw me as such and they began to give me the role of the boyfriend of the protagonist’s daughter and that’s how little by little they place you in that role.

To get out of that role you have to wait, we have representatives to whom we tell what we want to do and what not. I told mine that he wanted to do something else and that other thing didn’t come until Jorge Guinzburg summoned me. He did a special on television every year and he summoned me to do the Martín Fierrazo, that was his name, and it was a totally unusual thing. No one could have imagined that I, being a soap opera heartthrob, would do something like that. But I was encouraged and that gave me the opportunity to later be called upon to do Family Manager, which was a weekly comedy. From there I felt sure of myself to do other things.

Q: What is the character you remember the most?

R: There are many. Those romantic leading men from Alberto Migre’s novels that earned 40 or 50 rating points. Then came this change with Gerente de Familia, which allowed me to dabble in comedy and I could cite one of my latest novels “Valientes” whose character allowed me to win a Martin Fierro as best lead actor in a novel in 2011. Of course I could say something of all my characters because they all gave me satisfaction.

Q: And which character did you feel was the opposite of you and what you had done up to then?

R: When I was a leading man, I felt that they had a lot to do with me, later when other proposals like Valientes came, which was a villain that I really liked to play because I consider myself a good person, I want to be liked and that character was totally the opposite of that and I knew that I had to create something credible there and that it had nothing to do with me. That meant the recognition of the public and critics who awarded me with the Martín Fierro.

“El enganche” on tour in the south

Tuesday May 9, at 9:00 p.m.: Cine Teatro Español de Neuquén. Tickets through livepass.com.ar and at Flipper (Av. Argentina 179, Neuquén)

Wednesday May 10, at 9:00 p.m.: Spanish Theater of Cinco Saltos. Tickets through lilvepass.com.ar and at the theater ticket office.

Friday May 12, at 9:00 p.m.: House of Culture of Roca. Tickets through livepass. com.ar and at the box office.

Saturday May 13, at 9:00 p.m.: Cipolletti Cultural Complex. Tickets through livepass.com.ar and at Nikkel (San Martín 526, Cipolletti).



