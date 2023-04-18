Kernels in plants, in spring it is a must to do it: why

From today we will taste walnuts in a different way, in fact the kernels must be placed in the plants, which is why explained by the experts in the sector.

The world of gardening it’s fantastic and is filled with content, the ones we gradually give it. Having a green corner at home it is always a joy, it offers so much positivity but also a breath of beauty and elegance. It really gives us so much but at what price? Well, if we think about it, it is right to guarantee all of this. The basic rules they are fundamental and will never be denied but updating is a categorical imperative.

Periodically, in fact, the experts in the sector work to ensure that they can put their knowledge and/or latest discoveries at the service of the community. Like this one that we are about to mention to you that will win you over from the first reading. Get some kernels for the plants, we’ll explain what to do.

Kernels in plants, why do it? The solution you were looking for

Until now we have always thrown them away, but walnut kernels are a panacea for our plants, so from today we will learn to avoid this form of waste and give the shell a second life. Our plants will thank you and we will be able to enjoy our nuts with absolute tranquility. First, the kernels in plants have been shown to help retain water and moisture. A fundamental requirement especially in spring and summer and for certain species.

But not only that, if we grind or incinerate them it becomes a compound natural fertilizer fantastic and absolutely wonderful for those who have plants at home; many companies are already producing it and selling it, why don’t you make it yourself at home? At first it may be complicated and not easy but it will be truly optimal for the plants, not to mention the considerable savings.



We have therefore discovered that the shells should absolutely not be thrown away but they still have an important mission to cover. In fact, we have seen how only with one ingredient will it be possible to stimulate the growth of the crop and make the plant strong and luxuriant. Many people now deputies to home gardening use this trick and are getting excellent results. A wonderful opportunity to break down all forms of waste, scourge of this company.

