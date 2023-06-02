key role of the ribociclib molecule

Breast canceran important study conducted on over 5 thousand patients on women (but also men) affected by breast cancer positive for hormone receptors and negative for Her 2 receptor, which is the most common type of breast cancer (represents two-thirds of total cases).

In early-stage breast cancer, a new targeted therapy significantly reduces the risk of recurrence by 25%. It is an adjuvant therapy, i.e. after surgery, with the molecule ribociclib associated with hormone therapy. Data from the Phase 3 Natalee study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting.

«In 2022, in Italy, 55,700 new cases of breast cancer were estimated, the most frequent in the whole population – says Saverio Cinieri, President of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology Aiom – the adjuvant therapy of the operated disease can be considered one of the greatest successes in oncology in the last thirty years and the 5-year survival reaches 88% and places our country at the top in Europe.

Unfortunately, however, for many patients in general there are no effective tools to substantially reduce the risk of recurrence. The significant results of this study show ribociclib’s potential to change clinical practice.” «We hope that the therapy will become available as soon as possible, because we will be able to offer an effective therapeutic opportunity to a large number of patients. About 20,000 women every year in Italy», underlined Michelino De Laurentiis, director of the Department of Breast and Thoracic-Pulmonary Oncology, Istituto Nazionale Tumori Pascale in Naples.

According to Fabio Puglisi, director of the Department of Medical Oncology at the Irccs of Aviano, «Patients with this type of breast cancer remain at risk of recurrence, because the disease recurs in a third of cases initially in stage II and in half of those who started in stage III. The data from the Natalee study – he concludes – therefore represent a further step forward in bringing a greater number of patients to recovery”.