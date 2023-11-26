keys, glass and lighters in the stomach, man undergoes emergency surgery

Middle-aged man undergoes emergency surgery after discovery of numerous foreign objects in his stomach

A shocking discovery was made at a hospital in Latina when a man showed up with symptoms of anemia and was subjected to an x-ray, revealing a multitude of foreign objects in his stomach. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, had quite literally ingested a hardware store: batteries, clothes pegs, touch pins, drill bits, wrenches, Allen keys, lighters, pieces of glass and ceramic, pens, coins, dice, a spark plug, cars, bolts, teaspoons, and even a fork.

The patient was immediately rushed into emergency surgery, where Giuseppe Cavallaro, head of the university-run general surgery unit at the Orthopedic Surgical Institute (Icot), successfully operated on him. According to Cavallaro, the surgery was performed swiftly and effectively, and the patient is now safe.

The incident has raised concerns about a possible case of pica, an eating disorder characterized by the consumption of inedible objects. Pica can often result from nutritional deficiencies or mental health issues, leading individuals to ingest materials that are not food.

It is essential for individuals exhibiting symptoms of pica to seek medical attention and receive appropriate treatment. The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of monitoring one’s mental and physical well-being, as well as the potential dangers of untreated eating disorders.

