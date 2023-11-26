Annual report 2022 shows that the district’s family and parenting advice centers are in demand News Siegburg – News Siegburg Politics Current news on the internet

The 2022 annual report, which Volker Neuhaus, head of psychological counseling services in the Rhein-Sieg district, presented to the youth welfare committee of the Rhein-Sieg district on November 15th, shows that the four family and educational counseling centers in the Rhein-Sieg district in Siegburg, Eitorf, Bornheim and Rheinbach are a sought-after partner for parents, children, young people, kindergartens, schools and institutions. He showed that the expansion of the specialist unit against sexual violence against children and young people could be completed in 2023. The specialist center, funded by the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and linked to the district’s family advice centers, has been in existence since October 2021. Qualified specialists also support schools in creating internal protection concepts. As a rule, short advice requests from institutions dominate. But more and more people are also coming and requesting advice in individual cases. To provide information and prevention, the experts offer parents’ evenings, such as those on the topic of children’s pictures on the Internet. Online chat advice with their own software is in preparation

The classic work of family and educational counseling centers shows that the number of cases has remained at a relatively constant level compared to recent years. In 2022, 1,726 cases were processed (2021: 1,661), there were 1,239 new registrations (2021: 1,114) and 1,172 completed cases (2021: 1,164).

It is important for qualified specialists to have a relatively short waiting time for a consultation appointment: the majority of new registrations (830 cases) received an interview after just 14 days. In over 30 percent of cases, the consultation could have been completed within three months. As a rule, it would be about family conflicts, limited parenting skills, developmental problems, social behavior of the child or young person and stress due to the parents’ problems.

