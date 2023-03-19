A explosion has devastated i festivities per Saint Joseph a Taranto. On the outskirts of the neighborhood Drumsunder the imposing buildings of the former Ilva that cover the mineral parks, a pile of wood illegally arranged by some residents, it literally exploded as soon as someone tried to light the fire. Devastating images that immediately went around the web. We talk about at least 5 injuredamong which there are also gods children. The police and the 118 ambulances promptly intervened on the spot. According to the agency Ansa three people were transported with 118 ambulances to the Santissima Annunziata hospital, one in red code and two in yellow code. Among these is a little girl who, according to ASL sources, was treated with some stitches.

In recent days the local police of Taranto together with the municipal company for urban hygiene had intervened in different parts of the city by dismantling a series of stacks collected by the kids. But after interventions by the forces of order, evidently someone managed to quickly rebuild them by amassing wood and apparently also explosive materials. Investigations are underway to clarify the exact dynamics and identify any perpetrators.

