The casualty had exposed the wall of a multi-storey house in Duisburg-Bergheim when a retaining wall collapsed and buried the 51-year-old. An emergency doctor could only determine the death of the man.

The fire department and that THW had to secure the house wall and the excavation pit and check for stability before the rescue work. Stone by stone, the emergency services removed the fallen wall from the pit. The dead man was recovered several hours later.

House had to be evacuated – police are investigating

On Sunday, a building surveyor is to check the statics of the adjoining house. All residents were evacuated during the operation and stayed with friends and relatives.

The police are now investigating exactly how the accident in which the 51-year-old died happened.

