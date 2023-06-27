I parents they sign him up for a club martial arts and the baby dies on the second day of training. Here’s what happened to one bambino eight years old. She should have taken lessons in self defencebut the young boy, on the other hand, seems to have been killed by the same master who was supposed to teach him the techniques of the discipline, to defend himself.

The parents had paid for a full year of lessons in the Chongde Juying Martial Arts Sports Club starting June 17, paying 7,680 yuan (over 1,300 euros) to train at the club in Qingdao, Shandong, in Chinese.

On the second day after enrollment, on June 18, the 8-year-old boy was taken to the Third People’s Hospital in Chenyang District in east China province. There it was stated died upon arrival.

Medical records cited by Chinese newspaper The Paper revealed that her heart had stopped about 20 minutes before she reached the hospital. The Chenyang branch of the Qingdao Public Security Bureau said today, June 26, that three people associated with the club, including the couple in charge of the facility and a master, were arrested around 2 pm on June 18 for arranging a criminal proceedings linked to “willful harm resulting in death”.

The investigations are ongoing and the activities of the sports club have been suspended. In a video that has been released on Chinese social networks, a man can be seen trying to support a child, apparently unconscious, on a chair, in what appears to be a lecture.

The boy, who wears an orange shirt with the club’s name on it martial arts on the back, he falls off his chair onto the floor as soon as the man stops holding him. As he lies motionless, a woman’s voice is heard saying: “If you keep this up, your mother told me, she won’t come for you for a year.”

The students: «Kicked by the master»

According to initial reports, some young people who attend the club said that the 8-year-old boy was «kicked» by a master.

The boy’s father, Zhai, told China Newsweek that the owner of the club sent a video of the boy to his parents around 11 am on June 18. When the mother noticed that her son looked unusually pale, she asked the club owner to monitor her condition. But around 1.50pm the family received word that the boy would not make it, shortly before his death was confirmed in hospital.

The mother said that her son was bruised in many areas, with his legs particularly injured and blamed the sports facility for not having immediately provided treatment.

The martial arts club would be open in just over two months and presented itself as a structure intent on “cultivating and technically training martial arts talents”.

