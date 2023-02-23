Alternative to double liver-kidney transplantation

In patients with primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) with renal insufficiency, isolated kidney transplantation treated with lumasiran may be a safe strategy: this is the indication provided by a French-Dutch team led by Dr. Anne -Laure Sellier-Leclerc of the University of Lyon in an article published in the journal Nephrology, dialysis, transplantation.

In support of their recommendation, which will necessarily need to be confirmed by further long-term clinical data, the experts reported five cases of patients in whom this procedure was implemented.

Primary hyperoxaluria type 1 is caused by a mutation in the AGXT gene, which codes for the hepatic enzyme alanine glyoxylate aminotransferase (AGT). Defects in AGT increase the production of glyoxylate and oxalate, and the latter subsequently induces kidney stones and … (Continue) read the 2nd page









Keywords | iperossaluria, lumasiran, trapianto,