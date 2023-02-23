The Third Plenary Session of the Eighteenth Disciplinary Inspection Committee of Qishan County, Communist Party of China Held



Source: Qishan County People’s Government

Release time: 2023-02-23 11:00

Views:

On February 22, the third plenary session of the Eighteenth Disciplinary Inspection Committee of Qishan County, Communist Party of China was held. County Party Secretary Yang Pengcheng attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Zhang Junhui, Deputy Secretary of the County Party Committee and County Mayor, Wang Hui, Director of the Standing Committee of the County People’s Congress, Liu Yuguang, Chairman of the County Political Consultative Conference, and Li Shaopeng, Deputy Secretary of the County Party Committee, attended the meeting. Long Shuping, Member of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee, Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee, and Director of the Supervisory Committee presided over the meeting. Jia Mingbao, deputy director of the Fourth Supervision and Inspection Office of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision, was invited to guide the meeting.

Yang Pengcheng pointed out that in the past year, in the face of the impact of the epidemic and the downward pressure on the economy, party organizations at all levels in the county conscientiously implemented the general requirements for party building in the new era, unswervingly promoted comprehensive and strict party governance, and implemented the “two Responsibility”, discipline inspection and supervision organizations at all levels performed their duties faithfully, carried out in-depth special actions to build a style of work, comprehensively accelerated the pace of building a clean and honest Qishan, and made positive contributions to the economic and social development of the county.

To do a good job in the discipline inspection and supervision work of the county in 2023, Yang Pengcheng requested that all levels of the county should accurately benchmark the deployment of the 20th Party Congress on unswervingly and comprehensively governing the party strictly and deeply promoting the new great project of party building in the new era Requirements, around the arrangements of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the National Commission for Discipline Inspection and the Provincial and Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, and in light of the actual conditions of the county, identify the role of party organizations at all levels in managing and governing the party, faithfully perform their duties, and continuously promote the comprehensive and strict governance of the party in depth develop. It is necessary to focus on carrying out the “three-year” activities, identify the carrier in the promotion of high-quality projects, breakthroughs in the business environment, and the improvement of cadres’ work style and ability, and closely follow the construction of the “four platforms”, the development of the “four economies”, and the improvement of the ” “Four systems”, make a list, do a good job in supervision and inspection, and take solid steps to ensure high-quality development. It is necessary to strictly implement the eight regulations of the central government, strictly investigate corruption problems around the masses, promote the construction of “three non-corruption” in an integrated manner, and guide party members and cadres to stick to their original aspirations, strictly abide by rules, take responsibility, and promote development. It is necessary to manage the “key minority”, control the “majority”, build an “iron army of discipline inspection”, and strive to promote the discipline inspection and supervision work to a new level with a pragmatic and courageous attitude, and escort Qishan’s economy with high-quality supervision High-quality social development.

On behalf of the 18th Disciplinary Inspection Committee of the county, Long Shuping made a work report entitled “Unswervingly and comprehensively governing the party strictly, deeply promoting the construction of clean and honest Qishan, and providing a strong guarantee for writing a new chapter of high-quality development of Qishan”.

The meeting commended the 2022 advanced collectives, advanced individuals and advanced individuals in the discipline inspection and supervision work of building a clean and honest government. Resolution of the Third Plenary Session of the Eighteenth County Disciplinary Inspection Committee.

Members of the County Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervisory Commission; Secretary of the Party Committee, Mayor and Secretary of the Disciplinary Commission of each town; Departments of the County Party Committee and county-level state organs, units directly under the county, and people’s organizations in charge; Deputy Director of the County Party Committee Inspection Office, County Party Committee Inspection Team The leader and deputy team leader, the team leaders of the discipline inspection and supervision teams dispatched by the county commission for discipline inspection, and the comrades in charge of each room (department) attended the meeting.