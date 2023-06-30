Kim’s creative bottom-up build will do good for Bayern and especially for Kimmich (Sueddeutsche)

Kimmich will finally get support from behind: under construction Kim is much more creative than Lucas Hernández or Matthjis de Ligt

In Germany they are happy with Kim’s imminent arrival at Bayern Munich. Sueddeutsche writes about it confirming what has already been announced by Fabrizio Romano, namely that there is an agreement between the central defender of Naples and the German club. As soon as the farewell of Lucas Hernandez is official, Bayern will formalize the arrival of Kim. An economically advantageous deal, writes the German newspaper, given that Bayern will have to spend little more on Kim than they will probably earn on Hernández.

Sueddeutsche writes that three things are missing from the conclusion of Kim’s transfer to Bayern:

“the player has yet to complete his military service in South Korea; his agents must be satisfied in a way that is good not only for the agents, but also for Bayern; Hernández has to go. This last condition is no longer a matter of weeks, but of hours. Yesterday Hernández was already on his way to Paris for a medical check-up and his contract should be signed shortly ”.

Kim’s arrival will benefit Bayern in everything, but above all it will also help Joshua Kimmich: “he would finally get some help in the game building phase again“, writes Sueddeutsche.

“Kim would be good for the team’s immune system, it would strengthen not only the defense, but also the spirit of resistance, in his capacity as a monster. At the same time, the owners of the club would also be doing their coach and their most important player a favor.”

Or rather Kimmich.

With Kim the defensive line would be lower, with a “unquestioned resilience” as anyone who has ever played against him has had the opportunity to prove, writes the German newspaper.

“And midfielder Joshua Kimmich would be a happier man too. Since Thiago and David Alaba left Bayern, Kimmich has always been a bit lonely when trying to carry Bayern’s game from back to front, which has encouraged various opponents, especially in the Bundesliga, to simply cover for the defensive midfielder Kimmich. Now Kimmich could finally get support from behind again, Kim’s building game is considered to be much more creative than that of Lucas Hernández or Matthjis de Ligt.”

“Kim & Kane for the mentality, Kim & Kimmich for the building game, that’s what it could be like in an ideal world”.

Napolista ilnapolista © breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

