Kitchen herbs: Most of them are contaminated with pesticides

Kitchen herbs: Most of them are contaminated with pesticides

Accordingly, 80 percent of the most common kitchen herbs in supermarkets, hardware stores and garden centers are contaminated with pesticides. Residues of 23 different sprays were detected in the 20 samples. Although all pesticide concentrations are below the respective limit values, the high multiple exposure is alarming according to Greenpeace. Greenpeace recommends consumers to reach for organic herbs. With these products you can be sure that no synthetic chemical pesticides are used.

