Kitchen herbs: Most of them are contaminated with pesticides

Accordingly, 80 percent of the most common kitchen herbs in supermarkets, hardware stores and garden centers are contaminated with pesticides. Residues of 23 different sprays were detected in the 20 samples. Although all pesticide concentrations are below the respective limit values, the high multiple exposure is alarming according to Greenpeace. Greenpeace recommends consumers to reach for organic herbs. With these products you can be sure that no synthetic chemical pesticides are used.
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.