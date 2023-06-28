Kliniken Essen-Mitte: They do it better here than the competition

by Christopher Koch

28.06.2023, 11:29

3 Min.

Cutting-edge medicine is not only available at universities. This is shown by the example of Essen-Mitte, where several houses have joined forces. You count by the new one stern-List of the top 100 in Germany.

Everyone is talking about Germany’s major hospital reform. Andreas du Bois has already started with her. The gynaecologist, a prominent cancer specialist, took over the helm in 2021 as Medical Director at the Evangelische Kliniken Essen-Mitte (KEM). Here in the Ruhr area, in one of the most densely populated hospital landscapes in the republic, he relies entirely on “specializing and differentiating”: he doesn’t want to offer everything, says du Bois, but the really best in clearly defined areas.

Access to all STERN PLUS content and articles from the print magazine

Ad-free & can be canceled at any time

Already registered?

Login here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

