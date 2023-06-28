Conversation and Prompt Designer, a female profession

Conversation e Prompt Designer: behind the development of chatbots and virtual assistants, a profession that requires humanities training that appeals to women.

Artificial intelligence becomes more “human”, conversational and multimedia. From chatbots to virtual assistants to text and image generators, AI is increasingly relying on communication professionals. The goal: to guarantee a smooth and precise customer experience, available 24/7. To do this, AI needs creative human beings who activate machine learning processes so that it learns how to converse with the user in an increasingly realistic and functional way.

These are the Conversation and Prompt Designers, planners and planners of the customer experience of tomorrow who must possess excellent language skills and at the same time have excellent problem solving skills.

Teaching AI to offer information, assistance and support for the purchase of goods and services, contribute to problem solving, plan empathetic and engaging conversations: these are the main tasks of the Conversation and Prompt Designer. A profession which, by now present in most daily activities, from online shopping to writing texts, will become increasingly in demand by companies.

To meet this need, Aulab, the first Italian Coding Factory, launches the new Masterclass in Conversation and Prompt Designer.

The course is divided into 5 appointments in the weekend formula, also designed for those who are already studying or working. Aimed at anyone with an interest in diversifying their professional profile or entering a new field of work, the course will provide students with the basics of conversation design, as well as the principles of designing conversational, textual and speech interfaces. At the end of the course, students will have the opportunity to create their first “digital human”: a virtual avatar capable of conversing fluently with the user and assisting him in his online operations.

Among the Conversation and Prompt Designers, the female component stands out. According to Aulab, in fact, there is a strong interest in this issue on the part of women, eager to give a new direction to their career and make use of the skills acquired in other sectors as well. Only 33% of European graduates in STEM subjects are female: very often girls are not motivated to approach this field not because they do not have the right mindset, but because there is a prejudice according to which this sector is more suitable for men than to women.

For this reason, 44% of women who work in Tech do not have a background in scientific studies and learn new tasks with direct practice because they decide to move towards this sector after completing other studies.

Davide Neve, CEO e Co-Founder Aulab

Artificial Intelligence has opened up new scenarios, both in our daily life and in the job market, with new digital professions. The development of conversational AI, such as chatbots, has necessitated humanities qualifications for professionals who design and enable AI’s adoption of natural language. The birth of the Conversation and Prompt Designers marks a further step in the integration between scientific and humanistic disciplines, as well as between Tech and communication professions. One of Aulab’s priorities has always been the desire to bridge the gender gap in the Tech sector. Along this path, the Masterclass offers women, who generally show more developed and specialized humanities skills in this area, a further opportunity to start a career in the digital field.