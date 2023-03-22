On March 18, 2023 (Sat), Seya Co., Ltd. held the “Sonic official fan meeting in Taipei” Sonic official fan meeting in Taipei. This first fan meeting in Taiwan will bring together players who love Sonic and attract many Sonic fans to sign up to participate. Here, you can communicate with Sonic’s development team and other fans, and share your thoughts on the Sonic series of games. Enthusiasm and experience. The fan meeting was hosted by the enthusiastic and lively “Haruka”. First, he introduced the whole event process to the guests. Then, Sonic developers “Kazuko Hoshino” & “Eitaro Toyoda” were invited to come on stage, greeted the fans warmly and shared their feelings after arriving in Taiwan.





Venue decorations

Teacher “Kazuyuki Hoshino” & Teacher “Eitaro Toyoda”

This fan meeting has prepared rich and interesting Sonic team design plans for everyone. The content has many interactive activities related to Sonic, so that participants can further have a deeper understanding of the Sonic team. For example, the on-site event planning ① “Mask Workshop” allows players to freely use on-site materials and props to use their design ability to make Sonic character masks. During the mask making process, the developers Kazuyuki Hoshino and Eitaro Toyoda walked back and forth on the scene to observe everyone’s creation, and felt very creative about the players’ works.

In addition, there is an event planning ② “Test your planning ability” at the scene. The host and guests invite the players to post Hashtags that they want to link up with Taiwan Sonic fans. The main reason is to hope that fans can share their Sonic-related creations, live games, illustrations, cosplay or peripheral product photos, etc. in the community using a common hashtag, so that Japanese Sonic developers can see Taiwan fans. The content can also make every Taiwanese fan have a closer connection. In the end, “#实克同好” became the hashtag that everyone decided to use universally.

The event plan ③ is to test the players’ “teamwork ability and knowledge! Sonic Jump Tempo!” There is a game area on the site, and the players are divided into groups for right and wrong duels. The game questions are prepared by Eitaro Toyoda to test everyone’s questions about Sonic, and there are questions of various difficulty levels. Test everyone’s various knowledge about Sonic. Regardless of whether the result of the duel is won or not, the participants of the event will receive gifts, and they can also interact with other fans during the competition, and experience the enthusiasm of the Sonic developers and their unique understanding of the game characters.

Sonic Jump Tempo Game

Developer Awards

Champion gift “SONIC PICT”

In addition, there will be a photo session of Sonic dolls, a development team unit (the sharing of questionnaire results by relevant personnel of the development team & live players’ Q&A with the producer) and a producer’s autograph session in the live program. Fans interact and communicate to increase their love for Sonic.

sonic debut



During the producer autograph session, many fans prepared Sonic-related collection items to ask the producer to sign as a souvenir!

player collectibles

On-site layout, in addition to the main characters of the Sonic series, Kazuko Hoshino specially brought the outer boxes and original paintings of Sonic 1 and 2 works from Japan to display on-site for players to take pictures and enjoy.

At the end of the meeting, Kazuyuki Hoshino and Eitaro Toyoda thanked the players on the scene and said that the meeting was very happy. They expressed that they like interacting with fans very much, and they will continue to work hard to create more Sonic-related works in return for the fans’ support for them.

What is the “Sonic” series

The world-famous and popular game character Sonic the Hedgehog “Sonic the Hedgehog” of Seya Co., Ltd. was born in the game software “Sonic the Hedgehog” released in 1991. Since then, the Sonic series has been released on various game consoles, and the cumulative sales have exceeded 1.38 billion (*including downloadable games). Sonic will also run at the speed of sound on various stages in the future.