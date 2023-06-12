Home » no next-gen hinge, but Samsung will reduce the center fold
no next-gen hinge, but Samsung will reduce the center fold

At the end of May, we revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will not have a new hinge, but rather will maintain the same one already seen on its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Do not despair, however: according to a leak, the central crease of the Z Fold 5 will be less visible than that of its current generation counterpart.

According to the leaker Ice UniverseIndeed, Samsung will reduce the size of the fold by 15%. core of its new generation foldable. L’insiderwhich has so far proved to be extremely reliable in the Android sector, explained that “i got some exact information about middle fold of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. The smartphone still uses a teardrop zipperso the fold will be similar to the Z Fold 4. The fold will be 15% smaller than the Fold 4″.

From this point of view, therefore, it is possible that between Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 4 there are no major differences, with a slightly less pronounced hinge on the new generation model. A real shame, especially if we consider that for months there has been talk of a new hinge for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which would have finally put it on par with the proposals of the main competitor Chinese, such as Xiaomi, OPPO and Huawei.

If we add to this the fact that the Z Fold 5 will not have major hardware innovationsmaintaining the same cameras as its predecessor and mounting the same chip as the Samsung Galaxy S23, it is possible that the package foldable of this year (at least as regards the wallet device) is much less interesting than that of previous years.

At the same time, fortunately, big news will come for the Galaxy Z Flip 5which should have a renewed photographic sector and, above all, an external screen of more than 3 “, which will cover the entire upper half of the smartphone’s rear panel.

