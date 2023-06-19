Home » Ko-drop: “It can also lead to a deep coma”
Health

by admin
WELT: How do you know if you may have just been knocked out?

Florian Eyer: In higher amounts, one initially experiences a kind of “foggy” state, a feeling of being befuddled. Sedation also occurs 10 to 20 minutes after administration. In this state, patients are ultimately compliant. You can no longer defend yourself and you cannot steer or control the situation at will. A deep coma can also occur.

WELT: Is it possible to tell afterwards whether a film tear is caused by alcohol or the drops?

Saddle: Especially about retrograde amnesia. When patients are intoxicated and collapse, they usually have a memory up to about the time they collapse. With knockout drops it is often different.

