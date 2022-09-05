Last week, we reported that Konami will actually be hosting its own event during the Tokyo Game Show, which starts on September 15th and runs until September 18th. On September 16, we can see “Konami New Release Announcement”which is described like this:

“Voice actor Yuji Kaji will be invited as a guest, representing fans of a series loved around the world, on the stage where the new Konami title is announced.

There’s been a lot of speculation about what this is, with some leaning toward the new Silent Hill developed by Bloober Team, while others believe in the rumored Metal Gear Solid 1-3 remake. VGC has now thrown another idea into it, as they noticed Konami renewing the Suikoden trademark on the eve of the Tokyo Game Show.

The classic J-RPG series Suikoden definitely fits Konami’s description above, and even though the logo has been updated all the time, the timing of this series is really odd. Which franchise do you think Konami is talking about and what do you want it to be?