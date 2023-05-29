Kosovo, 41 KFOR soldiers injured, 11 are Italian – breaking latest news

Forty-one soldiers of KFOR, the NATO force in Kosovo, including 11 Italians, were injured in the serious clashes with Serbian demonstrators in Zvecanin the north of the country. Of the 11 wounded Italians, three are serious but not life threatening: they would have suffered burns and fractures.

Protests broke out in four municipalities where there were municipal elections. In Zvecan, Serb demonstrators demonstrated against the inauguration of the new ethnic Albanian mayor and police intervention was requested. Some isolated patrols asked for the help of KFOR personnel, including Italian soldiers, and started shooting. Some wounded soldiers suffer burns, three light fractures, but none are in danger of life.

The foreign minister Antonio Tajani he wrote in a tweet: “I want to express solidarity with the soldiers of the KFOR mission who were injured in Kosovo during the clashes between Serb demonstrators and Kosovar police,” he specified. “The Italian soldiers continue to commit themselves to peace,” she underlined.