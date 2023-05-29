Home » Kosovo, 41 KFOR soldiers injured, 11 are Italian – breaking latest news
Health

Kosovo, 41 KFOR soldiers injured, 11 are Italian – breaking latest news

by admin

Forty-one soldiers of KFOR, the NATO force in Kosovo, including 11 Italians, were injured in the serious clashes with Serbian demonstrators in Zvecanin the north of the country. Of the 11 wounded Italians, three are serious but not life threatening: they would have suffered burns and fractures.

Protests broke out in four municipalities where there were municipal elections. In Zvecan, Serb demonstrators demonstrated against the inauguration of the new ethnic Albanian mayor and police intervention was requested. Some isolated patrols asked for the help of KFOR personnel, including Italian soldiers, and started shooting. Some wounded soldiers suffer burns, three light fractures, but none are in danger of life.

The foreign minister Antonio Tajani he wrote in a tweet: “I want to express solidarity with the soldiers of the KFOR mission who were injured in Kosovo during the clashes between Serb demonstrators and Kosovar police,” he specified. “The Italian soldiers continue to commit themselves to peace,” she underlined.

See also  The worst habit of the summer that damages sleep and well-being

You may also like

IEG: Riminiwellness 2023 turns into a training ground...

Juve: salary manoeuvres, agreement found for plea deal...

Obesity: what makes metabolic syndrome so dangerous

Advance treatment provisions: for ALS patients they are...

Mole cake with strawberries: recipe with guaranteed success

“No to crash diets. A little at the...

Changing relationship with migraine, mindfulness helps – Headache

Medicine Nobel Prize winner Harald zur Hausen died

Diet, the false allies from which it is...

In an emergency: emergency room or practice? /...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy