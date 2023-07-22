Home » “Lab” the size of a band-aid tests metabolism using only sweat
"Lab" the size of a band-aid tests metabolism using only sweat

“Lab” the size of a band-aid tests metabolism using only sweat

Researchers from the USA and Linz have developed a solar-powered pavement that houses an entire laboratory. The technical marvel is worn directly on the skin. A biosensor monitors metabolism by analyzing body sweat. Data goes to the smartphone.

There are already sweat plasters for athletes that can be used to estimate fluid loss during training. “But they work without electronics, for example by changing color, there is no analysis and evaluation involved,” says Martin Kaltenbrunner from the “Physics of Soft Matter” department at the Johannes Kepler University in Linz.

Until now, sensors like the new patch have placed high demands on the energy supply. In addition, large amounts of sweat were required, which are only secreted during strenuous physical activity.

Kaltenbrunner and his colleagues have now developed a flexible and lightweight solar cell module. It is only the size of a two-euro coin and can even power the sensor, evaluation electronics and communication with the smartphone indoors. The innovative solar cells are “in contrast to silicon solar cells all the more efficient in weak light. This is ideal for indoor applications in particular,” says the scientist.

For sports, seniors, patients

Data such as glucose levels, pH balance, salt concentration, amount of sweat and skin temperature can be analyzed. In this way, metabolic values ​​can be continuously monitored throughout the day. Applications could soon be used in competitive sports and later also in older people or for patient monitoring.

