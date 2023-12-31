Language Laboratory 2023: A Year in Review

As we bid farewell to the year 2023 and welcome the new year 2024, it’s a good time to reflect on some of the notable events and highlights from the past year. In the medical language laboratory, there have been several interesting entries that have captivated readers.

Some of the notable entries from the past year include “To bread, bread: Food and nutrition,” “Historical and literary quotes: On his dead chest,” “Medical-linguistic curiosities: Aptonyms (and II),” “Where does it come from?: Nystatin,” “From man to name: Petri dish,” and many more. These entries have covered a wide range of topics related to language, medicine, and healthcare.

As we look forward to the new year, the Language Laboratory wishes all its followers a prosperous year ahead. For those feeling nostalgic, the selection of highlights from previous years is also available.

In other news, the clinical laboratory is advancing in various areas, with focus on neurology challenges, multiple sclerosis, migraine, Parkinson’s, and sleep disorders. There are also new therapeutic alternatives for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and lymphomas. The laboratory of the future is here, and there are new treatments available for X-linked hypophosphatemia, nephrology, and hypersensitized kidney transplant patients.

As we step into the new year, there is a commitment to bring innovation to meet the needs of patients with various medical conditions. The importance of one health commitment to the climate emergency is also highlighted, along with the focus on innovation for patients with diffuse large B cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma.

Overall, the past year has been filled with interesting developments in the medical and healthcare field, and there is optimism and enthusiasm for the advancements and innovations to come in the new year.

Share this: Facebook

X

