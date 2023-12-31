This is what Guillermo Moscoso worked on to dominate Águilas in the wild card game (+statements)

The Tigres de Aragua secured their spot as the fifth classified in the Round Robin round after an impressive victory over the Águilas del Zulia with a final score of 9-3 on Saturday, December 30. One of the main figures of the game, right-hander Guillermo Moscoso, played a crucial role in the team’s success, pitching for five innings without receiving any runs, accepting only three hits, and striking out four opponents.

In a post-game interview with Meridiano, Moscoso reflected on the team’s strategy against the Águilas del Zulia, stating, “They are a pretty strong group, we already knew that they were aggressive and we had to work with them calmly.” He also shared that the plan was to focus on retiring the first batter of each inning, recognizing the offensive potential of their opponents.

Moscoso also praised the performance of his teammate Luis Álvarez, who recently joined the team as a catcher. He highlighted the excellent communication between the two on the field, emphasizing the importance of their partnership in the game.

With this victory, the Tigres de Aragua continue to demonstrate their strength in the competition and look forward to the next phase of the tournament.

