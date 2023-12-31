Home » Eurostar trains will run again on Sunday
News

Eurostar trains will run again on Sunday

The Eurostar trains will run again on Sunday between Paris, Brussels and London. The operator of the high-speed train service reports this on X (ex-Twitter). All trains were canceled on Saturday due to a flooded railway tunnel near London, leaving hundreds of travelers stranded in Brussels South.

In a statement to Sky News, the company said the flooding was under control, allowing train services to resume. Eurostar does warn of delays because speed restrictions will still be in force.

Eurostar says it regrets Saturday’s canceled trains and points out affected customers the option to rebook or request a refund.

