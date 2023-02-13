Home Health Lazio and Lombardy elections. Decision desk Quorum: Rocca and Fontana elected presidents. LIVE
Lazio and Lombardy elections. Decision desk Quorum: Rocca and Fontana elected presidents. LIVE

Bonaccini: “Net defeat in Lombardy and Lazio”

The regional elections in Lombardy and Lazio represented for the Democratic Party “a clear defeat that follows the defeat in last year’s general elections”. This was stated by the president of the Emilia-Romagna Region and candidate for the secretariat of the Democratic Party, Stefano Bonaccini, on the sidelines of the meeting organized by the Emilia-Romagna Cup entitled ‘Stronger with regional funding’ underway in Bologna. “This is why I say that now we need another Democratic Party, a change of pace and a new management team” – adds Bonaccini – “that will relaunch and regenerate a Democratic Party that must return to central politics in the country”. Bonaccini also addressed “the friends of the M5s and the Third Pole: it is clear” – he said – “that without the Democratic Party there can be no alternative to the right. Let them reflect on it to avoid remaining isolated in a competition that we should try to build, with patience and each with their own autonomy, they can find unity around themes, such as the fight against cuts in public health“.

